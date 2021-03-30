Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand makes Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for people arriving from 12 states

Uttarakhand makes Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for people arriving from 12 states

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat holds a meeting with all police officials to get information about the crime, law, and order situation at the Secretariat, in Dehradun on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 09:39 PM IST PTI

People coming from these states, including those residing in Uttarakhand, shall strictly adhere to the norms of safety and social distancing as per the guidelines of the Home Affairs

Dehradun: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday made it mandatory for people coming from a dozen states to furnish negative RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours on arrival.

Dehradun: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday made it mandatory for people coming from a dozen states to furnish negative RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours on arrival.

Issuing the advisory, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the restriction would apply to those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan by road, air and trains from April 1.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Issuing the advisory, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the restriction would apply to those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan by road, air and trains from April 1.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

People coming from these states, including those residing in Uttarakhand, shall strictly adhere to the norms of safety and social distancing as per the guidelines of the Home Affairs and the Health ministries and that of the state government, the advisory said.

Violations will be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemics Act, 1897, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, it said.

Persons above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 are advised to travel only in unavoidable circumstances, the advisory said.

The district administration shall make arrangements for random COVID-19 testing at the airport, railway stations and all border check posts, it added.

If any inbound person is found positive for COVID-19, prevailing standard operating procedure shall be followed for further care, the advisory said.

However, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of essential services and goods, it stated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Imran writes to PM Modi; says creation of 'enabling environment' imperative

2 min read . 09:28 PM IST

'Go big': Joe Biden to launch sweeping infrastructure plan

3 min read . 09:27 PM IST

Centre asks states to ensure 100% saturation vaccination in high case burden districts

3 min read . 09:13 PM IST

Zydus Cadila, Alembic Pharma arms recall drugs in US

1 min read . 09:06 PM IST

Along with this, the February 26 order regarding the "SOP for prevention and control of COVID-19 during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2021 at Haridwar" shall be strictly followed, the official added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.