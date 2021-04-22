People travelling to Uttarakhand from outside the state will have to register on Smart City Portal (smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in). Only after registration on the portal, they will be allowed to enter the state, news agency ANI reported.

"Mandatory for tourists, devotees and others coming from outside the state to register on Smart City Portal, entry allowed only after registration; RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours necessary. People returning to state to undergo 7-day quarantine," said Dehradun DM.

Meanwhile, the number of daily coronavirus cases in India hit a record high with over 3.14 lakh new infections being reported, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,59,30,965, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand recorded its highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases with 4,807 people testing positive for the viral disease. With the fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally of Uttarakhand has climbed to 1,34,012.

Dehradun district was the biggest contributor to the tally, recording the highest number of 1,876 cases, followed by Nainital (818), Haridwar (786), Udham Singh Nagar (602), Pauri (217) and Tehri (185), it said. Almora (99), Uttarkashi (75), Chamoli (61) and Rudraprayag (52) were the other districts to report a large number of cases.

There are 24,893 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently and 1,04,527 patients have recovered from the disease.

