Many areas in the hilly state of Uttarakhand remain cut off from the other areas as many arterial roads were blocked due to the landslide in multiple areas caused due to incessant rain in the state.

Among the important roads which got blocked is the Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie road is closed due to landslides at many places due to heavy rains for the last 3-4 days. The Uttarakhand Police has asked people to avoid travelling in those areas until the weather becomes normal.

A section of road on Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway, NH-94 near Fakot in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal was damaged on Friday due to incessant rain.

A witness of the incident Mohammad Aarif Khan, an electrical engineer, said to news agency ANI that the road near Bemunda and Soni village caved in following continuous rainfall in Narendra Nagar town of Tehri Garhwal for three days.

"The vehicles are stuck across both sides of the road. Many places including Bagardhar and Hindolakhal have been closed down. The rain is so heavy that it is very difficult to send machines there as well," he stated.

"Lonivi, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are working in coordination to open the blocked road," he said. (

Meanwhile, the National Highway 58 closed from Tapovan to Maletha due to heavy rainfall in the area according to the Tehri-Garhwal district authorities.

Also, heavy rains lashed the capital city of Dehradun which flooded the Rispana and Bindal rivers besides causing heavy waterlogging in many areas.

According to the information received from the Dehradun district administration, this incident has happened in Kheri village.

A road caved in and merged into the river on today, due to the incessant rainfall in Dehradun.

Incessant rain in Dehradun for the last 48 hours has wreaked havoc because of which the Maldevata-Sahasradhara link road has been submerged in the river for several meters.

It is reported that some vehicles were seen flowing in the flooded areas, around two vehicles by now as per the administration.

Dehradun has been facing incessant rainfall since Monday, which has caused the problem of extensive water logging in the region.

