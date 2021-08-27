Uttarakhand: Many crucial roads blocked due to multiple landslides. Details here

Among the important roads which got blocked is the Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie road is closed due to landslides at many places due to heavy rains for the last 3-4 days. The Uttarakhand Police has asked people to avoid travelling in those areas until the weather becomes normal.

