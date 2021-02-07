A massive flood has been reported from Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, where the water level in Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers suddenly rose, following an avalanche near Rishiganga Power Project at Raini village.

The Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga river, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Live updates on the situation:

On massive flooding in Uttarakahnd, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, "It is a kind of tragedy which is very shocking. It's a natural disaster. Home Minister has assured that every help the Uttarakhand government would need will be extended. There shall not be any hesitation on that."

View Full Image ITBP personnel assess the damages in Tapovan and area of Reni.

"Over 200 jawans are on the job and working in collaboration with the local administration. One team is on the spot to assess the situation. Another team is deployed near Joshimath to raise awareness and evacuate people. The situation is under control," Vivek Pandey, ITBP Spokesperson, has said.

A meeting is scheduled at the Cabinet Secretariat on relief operations in Uttarakhand. DGs and Home Ministry officials will reportedly join the meeting.

PM Narendra Modi: "Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations."

Three choppers, including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv chopper of the Indian Air Force, have been stationed in Dehradun and nearby areas for helping in rescue operations in flood-affected areas. More aircraft will be deployed as per the requirement on ground, the IAF officials have said.

Over 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, reported news agency PTI quoting State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal as saying. "Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site," Aggarwal added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Rawat and ITBP DG SS Deswal as well to take stock of the situation in Uttarakhand. Shah also spoke to NDRF DG SN Pradhan and Disaster Management officials.

100 to 150 casualties are feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash tells ANI.

Hundreds of ITBP personnel are in touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs, as per reports. A large team has departed from the Regional Response Center of ITBP, Gauchar.

Srinagar, Hardwar and Rishikesh have been put on alert as well. Rafting has been put on hold in Rishikesh. The Srinagar dam has been evacuated.

*Flood advisory*-



Water level at Srinagar may rise to 536.00 m at 16:00 hrs. at Rishikesh the water Level may rise to 340.50 m at 20:00 hrs and Haridwar the Water Level May Reach 294.00 m at 21:00 hrs. (The Danger level will cross at Srinagar, Rishikesh and Haridwar)

Regards — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) February 7, 2021

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted about the incident saying: "A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Govt is taking all necessary steps."

Rawat has also shared helpline numbers for people stuck in the affected area. "If you are stuck in the affected area, if you need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486," the Uttarakhand CM tweeted.

अगर आप प्रभावित क्षेत्र में फंसे हैं, आपको किसी तरह की मदद की जरूरत है तो कृपया आपदा परिचालन केंद्र के नम्बर 1070 या 9557444486 पर संपर्क करें। कृपया घटना के बारे में पुराने वीडियो से अफवाह न फैलाएं। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

Chamoli Police has advised people living on the banks of river Alaknanda to move to a safe place at the earliest.

Photos and videos shared on social media platforms show massive flooding in the Dhauliganga river. Extensive damage to nearby villages is expected.

Massive flood in Dhauli Ganga, Joshimath seen near Reni village, 26 KM from Joshimath. Destroyed many river bank houses due to some cloudburst or breaching of reservoir. More details awaited. Casualties feared. @ITBP_official rushed for rescue. @ThePrintIndia pic.twitter.com/YxtAMnkgYc — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) February 7, 2021

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan prayed for the well being of the residents. "Received the news of sudden rise in the water level in Dhauliganga river following avalanche in Tapovan area of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. I pray for the well being of the residents. I urge the young ones to help the elders," the MP CM wrote on Twitter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via