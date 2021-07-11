The police had stated the day before that additional checkpoints have been set up at the Kuthal gate and Kimadi areas that are en route to Mussoorie.
Only those who have the documents are being allowed to proceed to Mussoorie and the rest are being returned, Mussoorie's Circle Officer Narendra Pant said.
In addition to this, Uttarakhand has made it mandatory for tourists who are planning to visit Mussoorie and Nainital from outside the state to furnish a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours.
Further, people are also required to register on the Dehradun Smart City portal and get a prior online booking of their accommodation.
Despite this, long queues of vehicles were seen choking the streets of Mussoorie town on Saturday.
"We came here to enjoy ourselves with family but due to heavy traffic, we have wasted a lot of time here in the car," a tourist was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.