In its effort to control the influx of tourists and prevent crowding, the Uttarakhand police sent back 8,000 vehicles on their way to Mussoorie and Nainital over the weekend, reported PTI.

"After videos went viral of huge crowds bathing in Kempty falls, the Uttarakhand government has taken steps to control the number of tourists," said Uttarakhand deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Nilesh Anand Bharane.

"People have been given notices to carry negative RTPCR reports and register on the online portal," he added.

The officer was speaking about restrictions imposed by the state last week when several tourists were seen flouting the Covid protocols.

As per the rules, people are required to register on the Dehradun Smart City portal and get a prior online booking of their accommodation.

Further, the state government had issued an order regarding 50% occupancy capping in hotels in Nainital and Dehradun.

"Border check posts have been put up at the state border and about 4,000 vehicles each from Mussoorie and Nainital were sent back," said Bharane.

He informed that check-posts have been set up at the state border. He appealed to people to consider rerouting to other popular destinations like Bhimtal, Ranikhet and Landsdowne to avoid big crowds.

Despite this, a large number of tourists in Nainital were seen violating the mandatory face mask rule and observing minimal social distancing.

Holiday destinations in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have seen a huge influx of tourists over the last few days. Several videos have surfaced online that show large gatherings of people without masks and minimal social distancing.

In view of this, the state government has issued a diktat to district magistrates, stating that they would be held responsible if the Covid-19 situation worsens in tourist places.

The authorities said that DMs have been authorized to make decisions regarding the crowds on weekends and should ensure strict action against those who violate the rules.

The Covid-induced curfew in Uttarakhand has also been extended till 20 July at 6 am. A cap of 50 people has been imposed for weddings and funerals.

As per the Union health ministry, there are currently 932 active Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand. As many as 3,32,957 recoveries and 7,341 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

A total of 49,31,189 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including 39,30,271 first doses and 10,00,918 second doses.

