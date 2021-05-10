Uttarakhand: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory to enter high Himalayan valleys

People going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week

People going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas in Dharchula sub division will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week, officials said on Monday.

People will be given permission to proceed to these valleys only after they produce a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate A K Shukla said.

"We have taken the step to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to the high Himalayan valleys," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

