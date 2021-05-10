Uttarakhand: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory to enter high Himalayan valleys

Uttarakhand: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory to enter high Himalayan valleys1 min read . 02:43 PM IST
People going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas in Dharchula sub division will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week, officials said on Monday.
The administration has discussed the matter with locals and okayed the move, they said.
People will be given permission to proceed to these valleys only after they produce a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate A K Shukla said.
"We have taken the step to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to the high Himalayan valleys," he added.
