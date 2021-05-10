Subscribe
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory to enter high Himalayan valleys

Uttarakhand: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory to enter high Himalayan valleys

Representative image
1 min read . 02:43 PM IST PTI

People going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week

People going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas in Dharchula sub division will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week, officials said on Monday.

The administration has discussed the matter with locals and okayed the move, they said.

People will be given permission to proceed to these valleys only after they produce a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate A K Shukla said.

"We have taken the step to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to the high Himalayan valleys," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

