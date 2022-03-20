Uttarakhand: Newly-elected MLAs to take oath, CM's name to be announced tomorrow

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in the recently held Uttarakhand Assembly election, the newly elected MLAs will take their oath of office at a ceremony at the Vidhan Sabha in Dehradun at 9:30 AM on Monday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The newly-elected MLAs will take the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the Vidhan Sabha in Dehradun at 9.30 am tomorrow. The ruling BJP had emerged victorious in Uttarakhand during the recent Assembly polls, securing victory across 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The newly-elected MLAs will take the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the Vidhan Sabha in Dehradun at 9.30 am tomorrow. The ruling BJP had emerged victorious in Uttarakhand during the recent Assembly polls, securing victory across 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.
Pro-tem Speaker in the Uttarakhand Assembly Bansidhar Bhagat and Governor of Uttarakhand Lieutenant General (Retired) Gurmit Singh said the newly-elected MLAs would take their oath on Monday.
Pro-tem Speaker in the Uttarakhand Assembly Bansidhar Bhagat and Governor of Uttarakhand Lieutenant General (Retired) Gurmit Singh said the newly-elected MLAs would take their oath on Monday.
A Raj Bhavan Secretariat official confirmed to the news agency ANI that the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 9.30 am at Raj Bhavan.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A Raj Bhavan Secretariat official confirmed to the news agency ANI that the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 9.30 am at Raj Bhavan.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik had also said all new members of the legislative assembly will take oath in the Vidhan Sabha tomorrow.
Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik had also said all new members of the legislative assembly will take oath in the Vidhan Sabha tomorrow.
The new chief minister of Uttarakhand will also be chosen during today's legislative party meeting, Kaushik had said, adding the name would be revealed on Monday.
The new chief minister of Uttarakhand will also be chosen during today's legislative party meeting, Kaushik had said, adding the name would be revealed on Monday.
The BJP leaders have been constantly discussing the government formation in Uttarakhand for the past few days, though no name for the CM post has been finalised.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The BJP leaders have been constantly discussing the government formation in Uttarakhand for the past few days, though no name for the CM post has been finalised.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Today, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Kaushik, and former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and party leaders BL Santhosh and Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj.
Today, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Kaushik, and former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and party leaders BL Santhosh and Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj.
Dhami said the BJP leadership will soon take a final decision on the CM face in the state. Despite losing, Dhami's name has been proposed by some BJP leaders, including MLA Rekha Arya, who supported Dhami as the next CM.
Dhami said the BJP leadership will soon take a final decision on the CM face in the state. Despite losing, Dhami's name has been proposed by some BJP leaders, including MLA Rekha Arya, who supported Dhami as the next CM.