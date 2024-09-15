Uttarakhand news: 15-year-old boy dies, another missing after being swept away in Ganga

In Uttarakhand, two boys, aged 15, were swept away by the Ganga River; one has been found dead and the other is still missing. Authorities are conducting search operations as the river swells due to ongoing heavy rains.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Two 15-year-old boys, who went to take a dip in the Ganga River in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning, were swept away by its flow, the police said. According to news agency PTI, one of the minor boys died, while the other one is still missing.

The incident was reported in the Laxman Jhula area in Pauri Garhwal district.

The Ganga River is in spate due to incessant rains in the area.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the spot and started a search and rescue operation in the river, PTI reported quoting police.

“The SDRF recovered Ishaan Biljwan’s body, while efforts are on to search for the other boy Deepesh Rawat,” officials told PTI.

Both the boys had gone to take a bath in the Ganga River along with four other friends, said the police. These minor boys are residents of the Beas Bigha area located near the incident site.

Ganga River crosses warning mark in Rishikesh

The water level of Ganga River on Saturday crossed the warning line in Rishikesh as the state is witnessing heavy rainfalls. The warning level for the river is 293 centimeters, and it is currently at 293.15 centimeters. The danger level is set at 294 centimeters.

In view of the increasing level of the river, the district administration issued an alert and instructed residents to observe precaution.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several southern districts of Uttarakhand and an orange alert for the remaining areas.

Earlier on Saturday, vehicular movement was affected at several locations along the Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand amid rains.

The landslide blocked roads at Barrage Kunj, Sonala, Nandprayag and Lambagad, news agency ANI had reported.

In Nainital district, continuous rain has closed roads, including the Haldwani-Sitarganj road, due to water overflow in the Shernala area. Travellers have been advised to take alternative routes and avoid travel until conditions improve.

Uttarakhand news: 15-year-old boy dies, another missing after being swept away in Ganga

