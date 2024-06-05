Four trekkers from Karnataka died due to extreme weather conditions in Uttarakhand, a senior official reported on Wednesday. Meanwhile, thirteen trekkers were rescued and eight of them were airlifted to Dehradun on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 22-member team, organised by Himalayan View Trekking Agency on May 29, embarked on a 35-km trek from Uttarkashi. The group included 18 trekkers from Karnataka, one from Maharashtra, and three local guide.

A joint air-ground operation by the Indian Air Force (IAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other local authorities is underway to rescue the stranded trekkers.

Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department, Rashmi Mahesh, told PTI, the identity of those who died in the tragedy was not known. The District Magistrate of Garhwal was monitoring the rescue operation.

Mahesh said a helicopter of the Indian Air Force has also been pressed into the service.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda left for Dehradun to monitor and coordinate the rescue operation.

In a statement released by his office, the minister said that a team of trekkers from Karnataka started their trek on Tuesday morning in the high altitude area of Shastratal Mayali in Uttarakhand. After reaching the destination, the team tried to return to the camp again. However, on the way back, the weather turned completely bad at 2 pm due to a blizzard and they were stranded.

"Last night, we came to know that Karnataka trekkers are in danger due to adverse weather conditions. As soon as we came to know about the matter, the Uttarakhand Government, Mountaineering Federation of India and the Home Department of the Central Government were contacted through the district administration. With their help, the rescue operation of Karnataka trekkers is being carried out," he said.



