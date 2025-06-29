Uttarakhand news: 8-9 workers go missing after cloud burst hits Uttarkashi hotel construction site

Eight to nine workers went missing at an under-construction hotel site in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi after a cloud burst damaged the area. The cloud burst has also affected the Barkot-Yamunotri Marg, ANI reported, citing Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya.

Advertisement

The incident comes days after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed search operations for two pilgrims, who went missing after a landslide on the trek route to Yamunotri, resumed on Wednesday.

Eleven-year-old Bhavika Sharma from Delhi and Kamlesh Jethwa from Mumbai went missing after they, along with three others, were injured when boulders fell from a hillside following the landslide on Monday, reported PTI.

Previously, Rasik, a devotee from Mumbai, was rescued in an injured condition, while two mutilated bodies identified as that of Harishankar (47) from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and his 8-year-old daughter Khyati were pulled out, the report said, citing disaster management officials.

The landslide happened on Monday afternoon at 9, Kainchi Bhairav Mandir, a location on the trek route to the Himalayan temple.

Advertisement

The pilgrims fell into a gorge after a landslide hit the railings along the road.

The yatra to the Bahirav temple through the trek route remained suspended on June 24. Debris damaged the road and railing near the Himalayan temple, the site of the landslide.