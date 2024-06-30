Uttarakhand news: Avalanche occurs over Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath | Watch

  • Uttarakhand news: An avalanche occurred over Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath. No loss of life and property was reported.

Updated03:41 PM IST
In Uttarakhand, avalanche occurs over Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath. (Screen grab from video)
In Uttarakhand, avalanche occurs over Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath. (Screen grab from video)

An avalanche struck Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, on Sunday, 30 June. There have been no reports of casualties or property damage so far. Kedarnath, known for its revered temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, is a significant pilgrimage site as part of the Char Dham circuit and is revered as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. It stands out as the most remote among the four Chota Char Dham pilgrimage destinations.

The Char Dham Yatra commenced on 10 May, 2024 with the opening of three of the four shrines, including Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath.

Further updates on the avalanche situation are awaited.

On June 18, seven pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh and Haryana got injured after a ‘dhaba’ on the Kedarnath trail in Rudraprayag collapsed.

Char Dham Yatra

In a move to facilitate easier access for pilgrims, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has lifted the previously fixed quota on the number of pilgrims allowed at the four Dhams.

Pilgrims can now register for their visits at registration counters in Rishikesh and Haridwar, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

How to register for the Char Dham Yatra?

To participate in the Char Dham Yatra, registration is required at the registration center. Alternatively, registration can be done through the Tourist Care Uttarakhand app, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. 

 

Registration is also possible through Whatsapp. For that send a message “Yatra” to +91 8394833833 to initiate the registration process.

2013 Kedarnath Dham flood disaster

The disaster, which occurred on the evening of June 16, 2013, was triggered by a series of cloudbursts in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. These cloudbursts caused severe floods and landslides, obliterating several villages and towns.

Thousands of people were swept away, and many bodies remain unaccounted for to this day.

The Kedarnath Dham flood disaster, which impacted five districts of Uttarakhand on June 16-17, 2013, was exacerbated by the rapid melting of snow and ice on Kedarnath Mountain. This led to the overflowing of Chorabari Lake, followed by its collapse, contributing to the massive flooding that affected thousands.

 

