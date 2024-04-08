Active Stocks
Mon Apr 08 2024 15:58:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 1.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.00 0.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 479.90 -1.09%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,477.05 -0.17%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,075.20 1.61%
Business News/ News / India/  Uttarakhand news: Fire breaks out around Garjiya Devi temple
BackBack

Uttarakhand news: Fire breaks out around Garjiya Devi temple

Livemint

Uttarakhand news: Fire breaks out around Garjiya Devi temple

Massive fire breaks out in near Uttarakhand's Garjiya Devi temple (Representative image)Premium
Massive fire breaks out in near Uttarakhand's Garjiya Devi temple (Representative image)

Uttarakhand news: Several shops were gutted in fire which broke around Garjiya Devi temple in Uttarakhand on Monday. The sudden fire broke out in the worship material shops and within seconds it spread to other nearby shops. As soon as the information was received, fire brigade vehicles reeached the spot, and tried to contain the fire. So far no casualties have been reported and the extent of damage to property is yet to be known.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Apr 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App