Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Uttarakhand news: Fire breaks out around Garjiya Devi temple

Uttarakhand news: Fire breaks out around Garjiya Devi temple

Livemint

Uttarakhand news: Fire breaks out around Garjiya Devi temple

Massive fire breaks out in near Uttarakhand's Garjiya Devi temple (Representative image)

Uttarakhand news: Several shops were gutted in fire which broke around Garjiya Devi temple in Uttarakhand on Monday. The sudden fire broke out in the worship material shops and within seconds it spread to other nearby shops. As soon as the information was received, fire brigade vehicles reeached the spot, and tried to contain the fire. So far no casualties have been reported and the extent of damage to property is yet to be known.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.