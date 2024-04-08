Uttarakhand news: Fire breaks out around Garjiya Devi temple

Uttarakhand news: Several shops were gutted in fire which broke around Garjiya Devi temple in Uttarakhand on Monday. The sudden fire broke out in the worship material shops and within seconds it spread to other nearby shops. As soon as the information was received, fire brigade vehicles reeached the spot, and tried to contain the fire. So far no casualties have been reported and the extent of damage to property is yet to be known.

