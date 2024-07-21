Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Uttarakhand news: Landslide on Kedarnath Yatra route causes accident; 3 dead, 8 injured
BREAKING NEWS

Uttarakhand news: Landslide on Kedarnath Yatra route causes accident; 3 dead, 8 injured

Livemint

An accident due to a landslide on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Chidwasa resulted in 3 deaths and 8 injuries. SDRF team took immediate action, evacuating the injured to the hospital.

Mint Image

An accident occurred due to a landslide in Chidwasa on the Kedarnath Yatra route, this morning. The SDRF team reached the spot and took immediate action evacuated 8 injured and took them to hospital. 3 persons lost their lives on the spot, whose bodies were handed over to the district police by the SDRF team: SDRF

The devotees were going from Gaurikund to visit Kedarnath Dham.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

(Please check back for more updates

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.