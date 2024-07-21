An accident occurred due to a landslide in Chidwasa on the Kedarnath Yatra route, this morning. The SDRF team reached the spot and took immediate action evacuated 8 injured and took them to hospital. 3 persons lost their lives on the spot, whose bodies were handed over to the district police by the SDRF team: SDRF
The devotees were going from Gaurikund to visit Kedarnath Dham.
