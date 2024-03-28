Active Stocks
Thu Mar 28 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.90 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.75 1.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,448.20 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.55 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.05 2.21%
Business News/ News / India/  Uttarakhand news: Dera kar seva chief of Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara shot dead, CCTV captures final moments
BackBack

Uttarakhand news: Dera kar seva chief of Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara shot dead, CCTV captures final moments

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara's Dera chief shot twice by assailants in Uttarakhand, CCTV video captures final moments

Udham Singh Nagar: Locals outside the hospital after dera chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants, in Udham Singh Nagar district, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_28_2024_000063B) (PTI)Premium
Udham Singh Nagar: Locals outside the hospital after dera chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants, in Udham Singh Nagar district, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_28_2024_000063B) (PTI)

Baba Tarsem Singh, the dera chief of the Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara was shot twice, first from the front and then from the back, while he was sitting on a chair early morning on Thursday, revealed the CCTV footage of his brutal murder. Baba Tarsem Singh was killed within the premises of the shrine by two men on a motorcycle.

Also Read: SC berates Uttarakhand's former minister Harak Singh Rawat over mass deforestation, illegal construction at Corbett

The CCTV footage shared by news agency PTI on social media showed that the two bikers also aimed their rifle at the person who came to rescue Baba Tarsem Singh. However, they didn't shoot the other person. The murder took place at around 6:30 am in the premises in Uttarakhand.

Soon after the attack, Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to a hospital in Khatima where he succumbed to his injuries, Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manju Nath said.

Also Read: India to deploy 10,000 additional soldiers along border with China in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

The Nanakmatta Sahib Gurudwara is a well known Sikh shrine located on the Rudrapur-Tanakpur route in Udham Singh Nagar district of the Uttarakhand. An inquiry has begun in the matter. The Uttarakhandd Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the chilling murder. 

"Two rounds were fired at Singh who was sitting on a chair. The first shot was fired from the front and the other from the back. Singh immediately fell on the ground," PTI quoted Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manju Nath.

Also Read: Uttarakhand UCC Bill Highlights: ‘Live-in couples in Uttarakhand must register or…' says UCC

Given the sensitivity of the crime, the Uttarakhand Police have deployed additional police personnel in the Nanakmatta area of Udham Singh Nagar district to avert any escalation in the situation and maintain peace in the area. The police officials have also contacted central agencies to seek useful input in the crime. Whereas, a massive search operation has been initiated to nab the two culprits.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 28 Mar 2024, 09:25 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App