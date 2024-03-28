Uttarakhand news: Dera kar seva chief of Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara shot dead, CCTV captures final moments
Baba Tarsem Singh, the dera chief of the Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara was shot twice, first from the front and then from the back, while he was sitting on a chair early morning on Thursday, revealed the CCTV footage of his brutal murder. Baba Tarsem Singh was killed within the premises of the shrine by two men on a motorcycle.