Baba Tarsem Singh, the dera chief of the Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara was shot twice, first from the front and then from the back, while he was sitting on a chair early morning on Thursday, revealed the CCTV footage of his brutal murder. Baba Tarsem Singh was killed within the premises of the shrine by two men on a motorcycle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CCTV footage shared by news agency PTI on social media showed that the two bikers also aimed their rifle at the person who came to rescue Baba Tarsem Singh. However, they didn't shoot the other person. The murder took place at around 6:30 am in the premises in Uttarakhand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after the attack, Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to a hospital in Khatima where he succumbed to his injuries, Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manju Nath said.

The Nanakmatta Sahib Gurudwara is a well known Sikh shrine located on the Rudrapur-Tanakpur route in Udham Singh Nagar district of the Uttarakhand. An inquiry has begun in the matter. The Uttarakhandd Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the chilling murder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Two rounds were fired at Singh who was sitting on a chair. The first shot was fired from the front and the other from the back. Singh immediately fell on the ground," PTI quoted Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manju Nath.

Given the sensitivity of the crime, the Uttarakhand Police have deployed additional police personnel in the Nanakmatta area of Udham Singh Nagar district to avert any escalation in the situation and maintain peace in the area. The police officials have also contacted central agencies to seek useful input in the crime. Whereas, a massive search operation has been initiated to nab the two culprits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

