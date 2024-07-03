Uttarakhand news: Pithoragarh's Dharchula hit by massive landslide; road blocked
Pithoragarh's Dharchula hit by massive landslide
Uttarakhand news: The ecologically fragile Uttarakhand faces yet another massive landslide in Pithoragarh's Dharchula area. The entire stretch of the Tawaghat road has reportedly been blocked because of it.
