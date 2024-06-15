Uttarakhand news: 8 people died after vehicle falls into deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag

A tempo traveller carrying 17 people fall into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag on Saturday

Livemint
First Published01:34 PM IST
A tempo traveller carrying nearly 17 people fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand
A tempo traveller carrying nearly 17 people fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand News: Nearly eight people died after a Tempo Traveller carrying around 17 passengers fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraparayag on Saturday, reported ANI. Soon after the accident, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) officials and police personnel reached the accident spot and began a rescue operation. Two people injured in the accident have been sent to the hospital. Meanwhile, other passengers are being rescued.

The news agency shared a video from the accident spot on social media. The video was provided by the SDRF. Further details about the accidents are awaited.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaUttarakhand news: 8 people died after vehicle falls into deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,806.00577.00
    Chennai
    73,806.00148.00
    Delhi
    73,735.00291.00
    Kolkata
    73,088.00-141.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue