Uttarakhand news: 8 people died after vehicle falls into deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand News: Nearly eight people died after a Tempo Traveller carrying around 17 passengers fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraparayag on Saturday, reported ANI. Soon after the accident, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) officials and police personnel reached the accident spot and began a rescue operation. Two people injured in the accident have been sent to the hospital. Meanwhile, other passengers are being rescued.