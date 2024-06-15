Uttarakhand news: 8 people died after vehicle falls into deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand News: Nearly eight people died after a Tempo Traveller carrying around 17 passengers fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraparayag on Saturday, reported ANI. Soon after the accident, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) officials and police personnel reached the accident spot and began a rescue operation. Two people injured in the accident have been sent to the hospital. Meanwhile, other passengers are being rescued.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A tempo traveller, with about 17 passengers on board, fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag. Rescue work is being carried out by SDRF and Police team. So far, two injured have been sent to the hospital by the team through ambulance.… pic.twitter.com/5v9nhLFL4B— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: 8 people died when a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag. Rescue operation underway.— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024
(Video: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/vBAQCnioyO
The news agency shared a video from the accident spot on social media. The video was provided by the SDRF. Further details about the accidents are awaited.
(More to come)