Uttarakhand news: 8 people died after vehicle falls into deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand news: 8 people died after vehicle falls into deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag

A tempo traveller carrying 17 people fall into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag on Saturday

A tempo traveller carrying nearly 17 people fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand News: Nearly eight people died after a Tempo Traveller carrying around 17 passengers fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraparayag on Saturday, reported ANI. Soon after the accident, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) officials and police personnel reached the accident spot and began a rescue operation. Two people injured in the accident have been sent to the hospital. Meanwhile, other passengers are being rescued.

The news agency shared a video from the accident spot on social media. The video was provided by the SDRF. Further details about the accidents are awaited.

(More to come)

