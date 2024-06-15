A tempo traveller carrying 17 people fall into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag on Saturday

Uttarakhand News: Nearly eight people died after a Tempo Traveller carrying around 17 passengers fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraparayag on Saturday, reported ANI. Soon after the accident, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) officials and police personnel reached the accident spot and began a rescue operation. Two people injured in the accident have been sent to the hospital. Meanwhile, other passengers are being rescued.

The news agency shared a video from the accident spot on social media. The video was provided by the SDRF. Further details about the accidents are awaited.

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

