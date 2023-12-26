At least 6 workers were killed and several others were injured when a wall structure collapsed on Tuesday in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The incident occurred at the Lahboli village when the wall of a brick kiln collapsed on the workers. The police administration sprang into action after the incident and the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. The police department didn't reveal the identity of the deceased yet and more details are awaited about the condition of injured workers in the hospital.

“We received information at around 8.30 am that the wall of a brick kiln had collapsed in Lahboli village under Manglaur police station. At least six people have been confirmed dead, while several others have sustained injuries. They have been rushed to a hospital. SSP Pramendra Dobhal is at the spot," the district police PRO said.

Dhami pays tributes to soldiers killed in J&K

In other news from Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday paid tributes to the two jawans from the state who were killed in a terrorist attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. "The sacrifice made by our soldiers for the defense of the nation will continue to inspire us all," the Chief Minister said.

Dhami offered solace to the grieving relatives of the soldiers and pledged unwavering support. He emphasized that the state government stands in solidarity with them during this period of sorrow. Additionally, he conveyed that the final rites for the two soldiers, accompanied by full military honors, will take place in their respective hometowns later today.

Rifleman Gautam Kumar (28) of Kotdwar and Virendra Singh (33) of Chamoli were part of a quartet of soldiers who lost their lives in a terrorist ambush on their vehicles in the Surankote region of Poonch on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)

