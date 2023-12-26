Uttarakhand news: 6 workers killed, several injured in Haridwar brick kiln wall collapse
Haridwar police sprang into action after the incident and the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital
At least 6 workers were killed and several others were injured when a wall structure collapsed on Tuesday in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The incident occurred at the Lahboli village when the wall of a brick kiln collapsed on the workers. The police administration sprang into action after the incident and the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital.