Uttarakhand: NH7 blocked in Chamoli due to landslide

The Badrinath National Highway 07 was blocked after a landslide occurred near Gauchar in Chamoli district today afternoon.

The incident created a hindrance for those commuting from the area. So far, no injuries have been reported due to the incident.

The incident created a hindrance for those commuting from the area. So far, no injuries have been reported due to the incident.

With this, the work for reopening the highway blocked by landslides in Badrinath Highway, Karnprayag, Baldoda, and Lambgarh has been started.

The intermittent rains have put the lives of locals in danger as the Badrinath highway has been closed due to debris falling from the mountains.

Earlier, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadoria said that several roads have been closed due to torrential rains.

Heavy rains in several parts of Uttarakhand have disrupted the normal life of people as water levels of the rivers have increased and landslides have occurred on a regular basis.

