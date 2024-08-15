Uttarakhand nurse raped, murdered while returning home, days after Kolkata’s RG Kar doctor’s rape-murder

  • Uttarakhand police on Wednesday have arrested a person in the alleged rape and murder of a 33-year-old nurse.

Livemint
Updated15 Aug 2024, 10:23 PM IST
the victim was resident of Gadarpur’s Islamnagar and worked as a nurse at Nainital's private hospital.
the victim was resident of Gadarpur’s Islamnagar and worked as a nurse at Nainital’s private hospital.(HT_PRINT)

The uproar, protests and anger against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman PG trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital is gaining momentum across the country.

Doctors, residents, students and women organisations have united to raise their demands of justice for victims and safety for them in the country. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 August spoke regarding the issue.

With all these things happening in India, Uttarakhand police on Wednesday have arrested a person in the alleged rape and murder of a 33-year-old nurse. On 30 July, she went missing from Udham Singh Nagar district's Rudrapur.

Also Read | ‘Attempt to save…’ Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on RG Kar doctor’s rape-murder

According to report by News18, the victim was resident of Gadarpur’s Islamnagar and worked as a nurse at Nainital's private hospital. She used to live with her 11-year-old daughter in Bilaspur Colony.

On 31 July, victim's sister filed a missing person’s reported Rudrapur police station, following the the probe began. But, the victim's body was found in an empty plot in Uttar Pradesh’s Dibdiba area a week later. It was then sent for post mortem.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: CBI grills forensic experts, FORDA resumes strike

Raped, killed and then robbed:

Reports say that the victim was first taken to bushes where she was raped, then strangled her to death by accused Dharmendra from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. He then robbed her jewelry and fled from the scene.

Accused caught:

Probing the case, the police checked the CCTV camera footage to find out the last known whereabouts of the victim travelling in a tempo from Indra Chowk in Rudrapur. The stolen mobile phone led the police to Dharmendra location.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape-murder: RG Kar Hospital’s nurses recount midnight horror

Dharmendra revealed he attacked the nurse while he was on his way inside the Basundhara Apartment at Kashipur Road. Though he only the intention of robbery, but as soon as he found a vacant spot, she took her there and raped, followed by murder. He accepted to have fled the spot with the money and jewelry kept in her purse after killing her.

Reacting to the incident, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera wrote on X, “What’s wrong with us as a country? Even as we are grappling with the inhuman brutality with which the lady doctor was raped and killed in Kolkata, now we have this report of a rape and brutal murder of a nurse in Uttarakhand.”

Here's the tweet:

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 10:23 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaUttarakhand nurse raped, murdered while returning home, days after Kolkata’s RG Kar doctor’s rape-murder

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue