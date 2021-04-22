OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand offices to remain closed for three days to curb COVID-19 cases

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state government has ordered closure of all offices in the state for three days from April 23. The directions will not be applicable to offices dealing with essential services.

According to the directions issued by the state government, the offices will remain closed on April 23, 24, and 25.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The state reported 3,998 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Thursday. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 138,010 and death toll to 1,972.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout