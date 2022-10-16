Uttarakhand on high 'alert' after letter threaten explosion at stations, temples

Uttarakhand Police and other intelligence agency went on high alert after a threat letter was received at Haridwar railway station, threatening explosions at several railway stations and religious places in the state including the Himalayan temples of Kedarnath and Badrinath.
Uttarakhand Police and other intelligence agency went on high alert after a threat letter was received at Haridwar railway station, threatening explosions at several railway stations and religious places in the state including the Himalayan temples of Kedarnath and Badrinath.
On 10 October, the Superintendent of Haridwar railway station received the letter, which was sent by ordinary post.
On 10 October, the Superintendent of Haridwar railway station received the letter, which was sent by ordinary post.
In the letter, a person named Jameer Ahmad claims to be the “area commander" of the terrorist organization Jaish-E-Mohammad. He vowed to avenge the killings of “Jihadis" in Jammu and Kashmir and also warned that attacks would be carried out between 25 and 27 October.
In the letter, a person named Jameer Ahmad claims to be the “area commander" of the terrorist organization Jaish-E-Mohammad. He vowed to avenge the killings of “Jihadis" in Jammu and Kashmir and also warned that attacks would be carried out between 25 and 27 October.
An official also said that Uttarakhand has received such threat letters multiple times in the past, but this was the first time a case has been registered in the matter. She also informed that a similar sort of letter was received by the Roorkee administration during the Kanwar Yatra this year.
An official also said that Uttarakhand has received such threat letters multiple times in the past, but this was the first time a case has been registered in the matter. She also informed that a similar sort of letter was received by the Roorkee administration during the Kanwar Yatra this year.
"We are also coordinating with our counterparts in states where letters with similar content have been received," she said.
"We are also coordinating with our counterparts in states where letters with similar content have been received," she said.
On October 25, the letter threatened to attack railway stations in Uttarakhand, including Haridwar, Dehradun, Roorkee, Najibabad, Kashipur, and Kathgodam.
On October 25, the letter threatened to attack railway stations in Uttarakhand, including Haridwar, Dehradun, Roorkee, Najibabad, Kashipur, and Kathgodam.
On October 27, it threatened to blow up Har ki Pairi, Bharat Mata Mandir, Chandi Devi Mandir, Mansa Devi Mandir, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.
On October 27, it threatened to blow up Har ki Pairi, Bharat Mata Mandir, Chandi Devi Mandir, Mansa Devi Mandir, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.
The officials asserted that police and intelligence agencies are on alert and the authenticity of the letter is being ascertained.
The officials asserted that police and intelligence agencies are on alert and the authenticity of the letter is being ascertained.
Every year, lakhs of pilgrims travel to religious places in Uttarakhand, especially the Himalayan temples like Kedarnath and Badrinath. The railway stations of Haridwar and Dehradun are the most common entry points for such religious tours.
Every year, lakhs of pilgrims travel to religious places in Uttarakhand, especially the Himalayan temples like Kedarnath and Badrinath. The railway stations of Haridwar and Dehradun are the most common entry points for such religious tours.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.