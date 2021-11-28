Uttrakhand Health Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey has instructed all the District Magistrates of the state to monitor the people coming from outside along with intensive testing as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The Health Secretary has also given instructions to form monitoring teams at the district level for proper prevention.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa.

Additionally earlier in the day, Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar directed officials to conduct surprise inspections in markets to see if Covid protocols are being followed or not.

In line with the District Magistrate's order, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar Manish Kumar along with the police personnel conducted a surprise inspection of the Nirjanpur vegetable market and also fined 17 people for violating the Covid protocols.

During the inspection, the officials also informed the people about the importance of face masks and social distancing in the view of Covid-19.

Kumar also said that the concerned sub-district magistrates have been directed to ensure Covid protocols are being followed in their respective areas.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday named the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron' and alarmed the siren among countries of the new variant.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. The PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'. He also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, India saw a single-day rise of 8,774 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally to 3,45,72,523, while the active cases have declined to 1,05,691, the lowest in 543 days.

(With inputs from agencies)

