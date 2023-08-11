Uttarakhand Rains: Heavy rainfall has created havoc in the northern hill state as it killed two people, inundated homes, and blocked highways on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued ‘red’ and ‘orange’ alerts from August 11-14 in most of the districts.

The Uttarakhand Police has also warned people of severe waterlogging and possible landslides amid heavy rainfall and thunderstorm predictions. It also forecasted a sudden rise in the water level of rivers.

On Wednesday night, rainwater inundated around 100 residential houses and huts near Rishikesh, prompting the administration to shift the residents to safer locations, according to PTI reports.

Heavy rainfall also resulted in landslides, blocking highways leading to the Himalayan temples including Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Gangotri.

Meanwhile, the weather office provided alerts for intense rainfall in the districts of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, and Champawat. The IMD also anticipates rainfall in the areas of Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier said people are being rescued and shifted to safe places...If the weather permits he will go conduct an aerial survey. NDRF team, SDRF and local teams are working.

“For the last 24 hours there has been heavy rainfall in various parts of the state...Red alert has been issued for Pauri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar & Champawat for the next 24 hours. People are being rescued & shifted to safe places...If the weather permits I will go conduct an aerial survey. NDRF team, SDRF & local teams are working..."

The chief minister further said many places are submerged in water. We have analyzed the situation in the disaster control room and also talked to the Delhi authority. SDRF and NDRF are present on the ground. The Uttarakhand government request all the pilgrims to start the journey after taking the information of the weather, he added

“Many places are submerged in water. We analyzed the situation in the disaster control room and also talked to the Delhi authority. SDRF and NDRF are present on the ground. We don’t want to leave any shortfall in the rescue process. I request all the pilgrims to start the journey after taking the information of the weather."

There have been severe landslides in Kotdwara wherein visuals showed Siddhbali Temple severely waterlogged in monsoon floods. Haldawani is severely affected by rainfall too. The Haldwani's Sub Divisional Magistrate visited the affected areas and took stock of basic supplies for local residents too.

At least 31 people were killed in different rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand after incessant rains triggered flashfloods, landslides, and house collapses.

(With ANI inputs)