At least two pilgrims were washed away, and several others remained stranded in Uttarakhand's Devgad as a temporary bridge collapsed on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place around 8 to 9 km ahead of Gangotri on the Gomukh footpath.

According to ANI, at least 30 to 40 pilgrims have been left stranded. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The temporary bridge reportedly collapsed due to a sudden increase in water flow in a river at Devgad.

Soon after the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot and helped the pilgrims. They also rescued 16 pilgrims.

IANS reported that a glacier approaching near Chirbasa on the Gangotri-Gomukh trek caused an alternative bridge to collapse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rescue operation is still underway.

Over the last few days, several parts of Uttarakhand have been receiving heavy rainfall.

Last week, several vehicles were washed away in Haridwar after an increase in water levels in the river Ganga. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The videos of vehicles floating in the river have also gone viral on social media platforms.

The authorities have asked tourists and locals not to venture into river.

IMD issues alert The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand between July 5 and 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is a red alert for heavy rain in Nainital, Bageshwar, Champawat, Almora, Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar. There is an orange alert for heavy rain in Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri and Pauri districts and a Yellow alert in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts.

Youths rescued On Thursday, 10 youths were rescued from an island near Robbers Cave in Dehradun.

The SDRF said that they were brought to a safe place by crossing the river with great difficulty using rope through the strong current of the river. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the state administration has started preparations for the Kanwar Yatra.

"The preparations for the Kanwar Yatra have begun. We will welcome them all and make good arrangements for them," said Dhami.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!