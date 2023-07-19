Uttarakhand: Police sub-inspect among 15 people killed in power transformer explosion in Chamoli2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Chamoli transformer explosion: At least 15 people, including a police sub-inspector and five home guards, were killed and several injured after a transformer exploded in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
At least 15 people have been killed and several injured after a power transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on 19 July
