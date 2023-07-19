At least 15 people have been killed and several injured after a power transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on 19 July

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told ANI that an outpost in charge of Pipalkoti was among the persons killed.

The dead included three police inspectors and three home guards, the official said.

The initial investigation revealed that there was current on the railing.

Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, V Murugesan said, “Around 15 people including a police sub-inspector and three home guards have died. Investigation is underway. Prima Facie reveals that there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal the further details."

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the injured are being referred to higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter.

On the incident, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, said, "It is a sad incident. District administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. Orders have been given to conduct a Magisterial inquiry."

In April, 11 people were electrocuted when their truck touched an overhead power line during a Hindu festival procession in southern India.

Meanwhile, Incessant rainfall in the hilly and plain areas in Uttarakhand for the past nine days has resulted in an increase in water levels of the rivers and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been told to remain on high alert, authorities said on Wednesday.

As per SDRF officials, nine days of constant rain in Uttarakhand's hilly and plain regions caused the rivers' water levels to rise, subsequently, the SDRF personnel have been instructed to maintain a high degree of alertness. SDRF Commandant, Manikant Mishra, instructed various SDRF teams to be on high alert amid these circumstances.

In view of the possible danger posed by the rising water level of the river Ganga, SDRF officers and jawans have been asked to be on constant alert

(More details awaited)