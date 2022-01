Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022: The Congress on Monday released the second list of 11 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttarakhand. Former chief minister Harish Rawat will contest from Ramnagar seat.

The Congress has fielded Suryakant Dhasmana from Dehradun Cantt, Mohit Uniyal from Doiwala, Jayendra Chand Ramola, Barkha Rani from Jwalapur, Virender Kumar Jati from Jhabrera, Subhash Choudhary from Khanpur, Dr Antriksh Saini from Laksar, Anukriti Gusain Rawat from Lansdowne, Sandhya Dalakoti from Lalkuwa, and Mahender Pal Singh from Kaladhungi.

