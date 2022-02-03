Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a virtual rally on Friday to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 14 assembly segments of Almora, Uttarakhand.

The Election Commission has banned physical rally and roadshows in the view of Covid.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's first virtual rally after the announcement of election dates in the state which will vote in single phase on February 14.

State BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said there are 14 assembly segments in Almora parliamentary constituency and four places have been identified in each of the segments where 1000 people can gather physically to attend the Prime Minister's virtual rally.

Thus 56,000 people will gather following Covid protocol at 56 identified spots as per the Election Commission guidelines apart from lakhs of people who can hear him live online, Bhasin said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state BJP president Madan Kaushik will also attend the rally.

