Amid relentless rainfall in Uttarakhand, the water level of the Ganga River in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh has experienced a significant increase.

As reported by ANI, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised a red alert for Monday's rainfall in six districts of Uttarakhand, which encompass Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, and Champawat. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Haridwar, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in the region.

Dhami conducted a high-level meeting to assess the impact of the rainfall situation within the state and directed officials to maintain constant vigilance.

The majority of the rivers experienced overflowing due to the heavy rainfall, with the Ganga exceeding its danger level in Tehri, Haridwar, and Rishikesh.

At Rudraprayag, Shrinagar, and Devprayag, the Alaknanda, Mandakini, and Ganga rivers surged beyond the hazardous thresholds, as reported by the disaster control room.

Landslide debris has led to blockages along several points of the Badrinath National Highway. Additionally, there is news of an individual being trapped beneath debris close to Pipalkoti.

Within Chamoli district, a situation akin to flooding has emerged along the banks of around twelve rivers, which include the Alaknanda River and its tributaries such as Pindar, Nandakini, and Birhi.

Also Read: Weather News Highlights: IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand, Orange alert for Himachal Pradesh

The Pranmati tributary of Pindar has also experienced flooding as a result of landslides. Landslides occurring in the higher regions of Nandakini have led to an elevation in the water level of the river downstream.

According to Junior Engineer Sunny Vishnoi from the Central Water Commission, the Ganga River's water level has reached a critical point in Rishikesh. On Sunday night, a substantial rainfall of 435 mm was registered in Rishikesh, PTI reported. The intense rainfall has led to the submersion of several low-lying regions in Rishikesh, such as Chandreshwar Nagar and Sheesham Jhari.

The rural areas surrounding Rishikesh are also grappling with flooding, prompting the State Disaster Response Force to carry out evacuations and move people to safer locations.

(With inputs from agencies)