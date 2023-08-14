According to Junior Engineer Sunny Vishnoi from the Central Water Commission, the Ganga River's water level has reached a critical point in Rishikesh. On Sunday night, a substantial rainfall of 435 mm was registered in Rishikesh, PTI reported. The intense rainfall has led to the submersion of several low-lying regions in Rishikesh, such as Chandreshwar Nagar and Sheesham Jhari.