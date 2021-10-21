Uttarakhand rain: Amit Shah to undertake an aerial survey of rain-hit areas

Uttarakhand rain: Amit Shah to undertake an aerial survey of rain-hit areas1 min read . 09:39 AM IST
Amit Shah will undertake an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas of Uttarakhand
Dehradun: Three days of incessant rains have left a trail of death and devastation in Uttarakhand killing 52 people, damaging roads, bridges and railway tracks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take stock of the situation in the rain-ravaged parts of Uttarakhand.
Shah will undertake an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas today.
On Wednesday midnight, Shah reached Dehradun. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik received Shah at the Jollygrant Airport on his arrival.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today announced a compensation of ₹4 lakhs for the families of 46 people who died due to heavy rains in the state.
The Chief Minister said that a relief amount of ₹10 crores has been released for every district and the officials have been instructed to re-open roads that have been blocked due to heavy rains. Efforts are also on to evacuate and rescue the tourists stuck in various parts of the state."
