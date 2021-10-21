Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand rain: Amit Shah to undertake an aerial survey of rain-hit areas

Uttarakhand rain: Amit Shah to undertake an aerial survey of rain-hit areas

Premium
Uttarakhand rain have left a trail of death and devastation in Uttarakhand killing 52 people, damaging roads,  bridges and railway tracks.
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Livemint

Amit Shah will undertake an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas of Uttarakhand

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dehradun: Three days of incessant rains have left a trail of death and devastation in Uttarakhand killing 52 people, damaging roads,  bridges and railway tracks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take stock of the situation in the rain-ravaged parts of Uttarakhand.

Dehradun: Three days of incessant rains have left a trail of death and devastation in Uttarakhand killing 52 people, damaging roads,  bridges and railway tracks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take stock of the situation in the rain-ravaged parts of Uttarakhand.

Shah will undertake an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas today.

Shah will undertake an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas today.

On Wednesday midnight, Shah reached Dehradun. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik received Shah at the Jollygrant Airport on his arrival. 

On Wednesday midnight, Shah reached Dehradun. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik received Shah at the Jollygrant Airport on his arrival. 

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today announced a compensation of 4 lakhs for the families of 46 people who died due to heavy rains in the state.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today announced a compensation of 4 lakhs for the families of 46 people who died due to heavy rains in the state.

The Chief Minister said that a relief amount of 10 crores has been released for every district and the officials have been instructed to re-open roads that have been blocked due to heavy rains. Efforts are also on to evacuate and rescue the tourists stuck in various parts of the state."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

India achieves milestone of 100 crore covid vaccinations

Premium

Southwest monsoon may continue till Oct 26; IMD predict ...

Premium

Salmonella outbreak: Why US FDA asking people to throw ...

Premium

Covid-19 vaccination: From UP to Maharashtra, these sta ...

The Chief Minister said that a relief amount of 10 crores has been released for every district and the officials have been instructed to re-open roads that have been blocked due to heavy rains. Efforts are also on to evacuate and rescue the tourists stuck in various parts of the state."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

India achieves milestone of 100 crore covid vaccinations

Premium

Southwest monsoon may continue till Oct 26; IMD predict ...

Premium

Salmonella outbreak: Why US FDA asking people to throw ...

Premium

Covid-19 vaccination: From UP to Maharashtra, these sta ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!