Uttarakhand rains: A 10-15 metre stretch of Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway at Lambagad was completely damaged following a heavy landslide
More than 250 roads and several important national highways have been blocked in Uttarakhand due to incessant rainfall. As per the ANI news agency, national highways to Badrinath and Kedarnath temples have been shut. A 10-15 metre stretch of Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway at Lambagad was completely damaged following a heavy landslide. The Rishikesh-Kedarnath national highway was also blocked at Banswara, the news agency reported. Further, a video showed that Gaurikund National Highway (NH) 109 have also been closed on Saturday.
Earlier on Friday, a landslide was reported at Nainital Bhowali road in Nainital. Warning of heavy rainfall in the region, the Dehradun Meteorological Centre flagged an orange alert for the next four days starting July 29. The areas included in the alert are Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri, Champawat, and Bageshwar.
IMD rainfall forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall activity for Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 30th and in Himachal Pradesh till Sunday.
Additionally, heavy rains and thunderstorms/lightning are also predicted for Bihar from 30 July to 2nd August; in Jharkhand from 31 July to 2 August; in Gangetic West Bengal on 31 July and 1 August; Odisha on 1st August; and in the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next four days.
IMD has also given a forecast of heavy rainfall for Telangana, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep till August 3.