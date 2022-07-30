More than 250 roads and several important national highways have been blocked in Uttarakhand due to incessant rainfall. As per the ANI news agency, national highways to Badrinath and Kedarnath temples have been shut. A 10-15 metre stretch of Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway at Lambagad was completely damaged following a heavy landslide. The Rishikesh-Kedarnath national highway was also blocked at Banswara, the news agency reported. Further, a video showed that Gaurikund National Highway (NH) 109 have also been closed on Saturday.

