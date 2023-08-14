Amidst relentless rainfall in Uttarakhand's Maldevta region, the structure of the Dehradun Defence College building has collapsed.

As reported by PTI, the Dehradun Defence College building in Uttarakhand's Maldevta collapses amid incessant rainfall.

Earlier on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had raised a red alert, foretelling substantial precipitation accompanied by lightning across six districts within the state. This forecast spans a time frame of twenty-four hours, underscoring the imminent threat posed by intense rainfall and electrical disturbances in these regions.

It also forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rain/ thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and very intense to extremely intense spell is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

Also Read: Weather News Highlights: IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand, Orange alert for Himachal Pradesh

According to official estimates, 52 people had died due to rain-related incidents in this monsoon session while another 37 people sustained injuries. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Badrinath National Highway in Pipalkoti area in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has been blocked due to debris triggered by a landslide, following intermittent rainfall. Several vehicles have also been buried under the debris.

Chamoli District Magistrate, Himanshu Khurana told ANI that “Due to heavy debris falling from the mountain in Pipalkoti, many vehicles were buried under the debris and the roads have been closed."

The official added, "At the end of the monsoon season, a damage assessment report will be prepared and sent to the central government to enable urgent relief work."

On the instructions of the chief minister, SDRF and NDRF personnel were deployed in places badly affected by rain-related incidents.

Two helicopters were also kept on standby for disaster-hit areas, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies)