Uttarakhand rain: Rescue operation continues amid landslide, road block; over ₹11 crore given to flood victims2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Monsoon fury continues in Uttarakhand causing landslides, flash floods, and affecting hundreds of people
Monsoon fury continues to cause landslide, flash floods and affect hundreds of people in Uttarakhand. On Saturday, the SDRF team continued its rescue operation in landslide-hit Jakhna village. Meanwhile, traffic remained suspended on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway-58 post heavy landslide.