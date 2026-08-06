Uttarakhand rains: Alaknanda, Mandakini breach danger mark; schools shut in 3 districts

Persistent rainfall across Uttarakhand pushed several major rivers, including the Alaknanda, Mandakini and Bhagirathi, to warning and danger levels on Thursday, prompting authorities to step up disaster preparedness, suspend schools in three districts and issue public safety advisories.
According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Alaknanda River at Rudraprayag was flowing at its danger level of 627 metres at 6 am and continued to rise. The Mandakini River reached 626.20 metres at 7 am, exceeding its danger mark of 626 metres by 0.20 metres.
The Bhagirathi River at Devprayag was recorded at the warning level of 462 metres with water levels increasing steadily. Meanwhile, the Raisi (Banganga) River in Haridwar touched 230.09 metres, marginally crossing its warning level by 0.09 metres.
As river levels continued to climb, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar instructed officials to remain fully prepared for any emergency. Authorities were also directed to use loudspeakers to alert people living along riverbanks and advise them to move to safer locations if required.
Relentless rainfall also affected road connectivity across the hill state. The Badrinath National Highway was blocked near Helang in Chamoli district after debris fell onto the road. The Gangotri National Highway was shut near Dharasu Nalupani in Uttarkashi district, while multiple stretches of the Yamunotri National Highway, including Silai Band, Durbil, Jangalchatti and Sayanachatti, were closed due to landslides and accumulated debris.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the evolving situation with Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman and instructed all concerned departments and agencies to stay on maximum alert to respond swiftly to any emergency.
Suman said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Chamoli and Bageshwar districts on Thursday, while a yellow alert remains in effect for the rest of Uttarakhand.
He urged residents and tourists to avoid non-essential travel and check the latest weather forecasts and road conditions before setting out.
As a precautionary measure, schools up to Class 12 remained closed on Thursday in Dehradun, Chamoli and Bageshwar districts following the heavy rain warning.