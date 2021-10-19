The hill state of Uttarakhand witnessed heavy spell of intense rainfall resulting in rivers and lakes getting overflowed causing destruction to property in various parts of the state.

“PM and Home Minister have been briefed on the current situation in the state. Houses, bridges etc. have been damaged at many places. 16 people have died so far. Three helicopters to be deployed for rescue operations," said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on heavy rains in the State

Eleven deaths in rain related-incidents were reported on Tuesday, while many people are feared trapped in rubble following cloudbursts and landslides, CM Dhami told reporters in Dehradun.

This takes the toll in rain-related incidents across Uttarakhand to 16, with five deaths reported on Monday, he said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state.

Several videos emerged on rains causing a havoc in the state.

All gates of Nanak Sagar Dam in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar opened following a rise in the water level due to heavy rainfall in the state.

#WATCH: All gates of Nanak Sagar Dam in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar opened following a rise in the water level due to heavy rainfall in the state. pic.twitter.com/A7GRZEXJD9 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

An under-construction bridge over the Chalthi River in Champawat got washed away due to a rise in water level.

#WATCH | An under construction bridge, over a raging Chalthi River in Champawat, washed away due to rise in the water level caused by incessant rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/AaLBdClIwe — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

The Mall Road in Nainital and Naina Devi temple located along the banks of Naini lake have been flooded, while a hostel building has been damaged due to landslides.

The district administration is trying its best to help tourists stranded in the town, the police has been deployed to warn incoming and outgoing traffic, asking them to stay put until the wet spell is over, a report from Nainital said.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Nainital Lake overflows and floods the streets in Nainital & enters building and houses here. The region is receiving incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/G2TLfNqo21 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Locals present at a bridge over Gaula River in Haldwani shout to alert a motorcycle rider who was coming towards their side by crossing the bridge that was getting washed away due to rise in water level. Motorcycle rider turned back and returned to his own side.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand:Locals present at a bridge over Gaula River in Haldwani shout to alert a motorcycle rider who was coming towards their side by crossing the bridge that was getting washed away due to rise in water level. Motorcycle rider turned back & returned to his own side pic.twitter.com/Ps4CB72uU9 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Nandakini River swells as Chamoli region continues to experience incessant rainfall, causing a rise in its water level.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Nandakini River swells as Chamoli region continues to experience incessant rainfall, causing a rise in its water level. pic.twitter.com/D97Z9xsWOE — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, following torrential rains in parts of Uttarakhand, nearly 100 people have been trapped at Lemon Tree Resort located at Ramnagar-Ranikhet route and rescue operations are underway, said Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Tuesday.

He further informed that the water level in the nearby Kosi river rose significantly blocking the route to the resort.

"Around 100 people were stuck at Lemon Tree Resort located at Ramnagar-Ranikhet route. All of them are safe and process to rescue them is on. Water from Kosi River entered the resort after the river overflowed, blocking the route to the resort," said the DGP.

