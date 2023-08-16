Uttarakhand Rains: Following alarming surge, Ganga's water level in Rishikesh shows slight decrease. See here1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Water levels of Ganga River in Rishikesh decrease after surge, while Yamuna River in Delhi also recedes. IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttarakhand.
The water level of the Ganga River at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh slightly decreased on 16 August after seeing an alarming surge of water level yesterday.
Yesterday, water level of the Ganga River in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh significantly increased.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the hilly states of Uttarakhand for the next four days. As per IMD, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand during 15-19 August.
For 16 August, Met department Dehradhun has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorm at most places in Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts, at many places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Almora districts and at a few places in remaining districts of Uttarakhand. Moreover, heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense to very intense spell likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand.
Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand resulting in damage to buildings and properties. A person was found dead after a house collapsed near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued three people and were rushed to the nearby hospital.
Moreover, the Badrinath National Highway has been blocked in several areas of the Chamoli district. According to Chamoli Police, the highway was blocked at Pipalkoti, Gadora, Navodaya Vidyalaya Pipalkoti, Gulabkoti, Pagalnala and Vishnuprayag areas of the Chamoli district, officials said as reported by ANI. On Monday, the highway was blocked and several vehicles were buried under debris falling from the mountain in Pipalkoti after a landslide was triggered following intermittent rainfall. According to official estimates, 52 people have died due to rain-related incidents in the state this monsoon season while another 37 sustained have injuries.
Meanwhile, Yamuna's water level in Delhi followed a downward trend today morning after the river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres for a brief period on Tuesday following torrential rain in the river's upper catchment areas over the past two days.
(With inputs from ANI)