The water level of the Ganga River at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh slightly decreased on 16 August after seeing an alarming surge of water level yesterday. Yesterday, water level of the Ganga River in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh significantly increased.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the hilly states of Uttarakhand for the next four days. As per IMD, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand during 15-19 August.

For 16 August, Met department Dehradhun has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorm at most places in Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts, at many places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Almora districts and at a few places in remaining districts of Uttarakhand. Moreover, heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense to very intense spell likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand.

Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand resulting in damage to buildings and properties. A person was found dead after a house collapsed near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued three people and were rushed to the nearby hospital.