Moreover, the Badrinath National Highway has been blocked in several areas of the Chamoli district. According to Chamoli Police, the highway was blocked at Pipalkoti, Gadora, Navodaya Vidyalaya Pipalkoti, Gulabkoti, Pagalnala and Vishnuprayag areas of the Chamoli district, officials said as reported by ANI. On Monday, the highway was blocked and several vehicles were buried under debris falling from the mountain in Pipalkoti after a landslide was triggered following intermittent rainfall. According to official estimates, 52 people have died due to rain-related incidents in the state this monsoon season while another 37 sustained have injuries.

