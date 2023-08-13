Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places in the State. According to the official estimates, so far, 52 people have died and about 37 have been injured since the beginning of the monsoon season.

According to the State Disaster Management Department, “Due to the disaster caused by heavy monsoon rains in Uttarakhand, the state has suffered a loss of about ₹650 crore so far, which may increase in the coming days. 52 people have been killed, 37 injured, and 19 missing in different accidents due to rain-related disasters."

It further stated that after the end of the monsoon, an immediate report will be prepared and sent to the Central Government so that relief works can be completed quickly after the disaster.

Meanwhile, speaking of current rainfall predictions, IMD has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand on 13 and 14 August as extremely heavy rains of more than 204.4 mm have been predicted. "Urgent red alert issued for Uttarakhand as heavy to very heavy rainfall, reaching extremely heavy levels (more than 204.4 mm), is forecasted for August 13th and 14th. Stay safe," IMD tweeted. On the instructions of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, SDRF, and NDRF have been deployed at the required places. Two helicopters have also been kept on standby for disaster-hit areas.

Earlier, five pilgrims were killed after a car they were travelling in was buried under the debris of a landslide at Tarsali under Chowki Phata in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the victims, including one from Gujarat, were on their way to Kedarnath when the incident took place on Thursday evening. The incident also led to the blocking of the Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway leading to Kedarnath Dham for traffic on Friday, said officials, while adding that about 60 metres of the road had been badly damaged and washed away. Many districts of the state, including Rudraprayag, have been witnessing incessant rain for the last couple of days.

(With inputs from ANI)