Uttarakhand rains: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc; 52 dead, 37 injured so far during this monsoon season. Details1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 06:23 AM IST
Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places in the State. According to the official estimates, so far, 52 people have died and about 37 have been injured since the beginning of the monsoon season.
