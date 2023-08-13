According to officials, the victims, including one from Gujarat, were on their way to Kedarnath when the incident took place on Thursday evening. The incident also led to the blocking of the Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway leading to Kedarnath Dham for traffic on Friday, said officials, while adding that about 60 metres of the road had been badly damaged and washed away. Many districts of the state, including Rudraprayag, have been witnessing incessant rain for the last couple of days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}