Uttarakhand is likely to receive very heavy rainfall on 18 October, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), issuing a red alert. Further, it sounded an orange alert for 17 to 19 October.

Further, the weather department wrote to the state government to remain alert and make all necessary arrangements.

In turn, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he has directed state police, SDRF and other concerned personnel to remain on high alert at sensitive places.

Further, he inquired about the situation in the state from chief secretaries and said that special care should be taken on the Char Dham Yatra route.

“We, the ministers and officers, will meet again at 5.30 pm on Sunday," said Dhami.

“We have requested all devotees undertaking the Char Dham Yatra to postpone their travel by one to two days in wake of the heavy rain alert," he added.

The state authorities have directed all schools in the Uttarkashi district to remain closed on 18 October.

