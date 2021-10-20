Uttarakhand rains: Over 40 dead, dozen missing; IMD says no rainfall till Oct 22

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no rainfall activity in Uttarakhand for the next three days. However, isolated to scattered rainfall might occur over the state on October 23 as per the IMD forecast. Thus, the Uttarakhand government has resumed the 'Char Dham Yatra' from today.

"Significant reduction in rainfall activity likely over Uttarakhand from today. Isolated to scattered rain/snow over Himachal Pradesh on 22-23 October, and isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan on 23 October," IMD said.

Uttarakhand on Monday and Tuesday (October 18 and 19) saw an extremely heavy rainfall resulting in around 42 casualties and dozens missing. Of the 42 fresh deaths, 28 people were killed in the Nainital district, six each in Almora and Champawat and one each in Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar districts, according to the PTI news agency.

Yesterday, Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami undertook an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas and has announced a compensation of ₹1,09,000 for people who lost their houses and ₹4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased. Uttarakhand has recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the State Disaster Management Secretary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Dhami on the phone to take stock of the situation and assured him of all help.

Director-General of Uttarakhand Police Ashok Kumar, who accompanied Chief Minister Dhami on a visit to the rain-hit areas of the state's Kumaon region, said roads, bridges, and railway tracks have been damaged in Kathgodam and Lalkuan in Nainital and Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar. It will take at least four-five days to repair the damaged tracks, he added.

The water level in the Ganga in Haridwar has reached 293.90 metres, just a notch below the danger mark of 294 metres. Kali and Saryu rivers in Pithoragarh have reached the danger marks of 890 metres and 453 metres respectively. The Gori river is flowing close to the danger mark at 606.75 metres, it said. Nainital received 90 mm of rainfall, Haldwani 128 mm, Koshyakutoli 86.6 mm, Almora 216. 6 mm, Dwarahot 184 mm and Jageshwar 176 mm.

