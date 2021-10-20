Uttarakhand rains: Over 40 dead, dozen missing; IMD says no rainfall till Oct 22

Uttarakhand on Monday and Tuesday (October 18 and 19) saw an extremely heavy rainfall resulting in around 42 casualties and dozens missing. Of the 42 fresh deaths, 28 people were killed in the Nainital district, six each in Almora and Champawat and one each in Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar districts, according to the PTI news agency.

