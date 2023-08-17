Uttarakhand Rains: As many as 15 houses were completely destroyed in a recent landslide in the Langha Jakhan village of Vikasnagar tehsil in Dehradun district. In addition, seven cowsheds were also demolished in the rain-related incident, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

It is reported that 50 people from 16 families live in Jakhan village, however, no loss of life or animal took place during the incident. The authorities have shifted all affected people to relief camps that have been set up in a school in Pachta village.

Meanwhile, rescuers have safely evacuated 293 pilgrims stranded since Monday on the trek route to Madmaheshwar temple following a bridge collapse in rain-hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, PTI reported.

State Disaster Response Force personnel were pressed into service and 240 pilgrims were airlifted by a helicopter on Wednesday. Another 53 pilgrims were evacuated on Tuesday through the rope-river crossing method, the state disaster control room here said on Wednesday.

Around 290 pilgrims were stranded on the route on Monday when a bridge at Bantoli in Gaundar village collapsed following a heavy downpour.

Incessant rain has been lashing various parts of the hill state, causing landslides that demolished buildings and flooding rivers and streams whose swirling waters swept away people in separate incidents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted substantial rainfall in the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next four days.

In its latest bulletin, IMD said that there's a likelihood of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated instances of heavy rainfall are anticipated in Uttarakhand from August 15 to 19.

As per Met department Dehradhun, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm at most places in Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts, at many places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Almora districts and at a few places in remaining districts of Uttarakhand.

Moreover, heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense to very intense spell likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand.

