Uttarakhand rains: Landslides at several places on Badrinath Highway; river Ganga crosses warning mark in Rishikesh

Livemint
Updated14 Sep 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Rishikesh: Ganga river in spate following heavy rainfall, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Rishikesh: Ganga river in spate following heavy rainfall, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (PTI)

Vehicular movement was affected at several locations along the Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand amid rains, on Saturday.

The landslide blocked roads at Barrage Kunj, Sonala, Nandprayag and Lambagad, reported ANI.

“Due to the heavy rainfall in the district, landslides are occurring at many places on the Badrinath National Highway, due to which the road is getting blocked repeatedly, ANI quoted Chamoli Police's statement.

Also Read | IMD issues red alert for torrential rainfall in Uttarakhand

Police said that travellers were being stopped at safe places by Chamoli Police for safety.

Whereas, the water level of River Ganga has also crossed the warning line in Rishikesh.

Warning level is 293 cms and currently the river is at 293.15 cms. The danger level is 294 cms.

In view of the increasing level of the river, an alert has been sounded and the district administration has issued instructions to observe precaution.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and District Magistrates to remain on high alert due to heavy rainfall.

The Chief Minister also asked residents to avoid unnecessary travel during that time.

Also Read | ’Non-Hindus, Rohingya Muslims prohibited’: Boards put up in Uttarakhand villages

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several southern districts of Uttarakhand and an orange alert for other parts. According to the IMD.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand on September 14, said the weather department.

In Nainital district, continuous rain has closed roads, including the Haldwani-Sitarganj road, due to water overflow in the Shernala area. Travellers have been advised to take alternative routes and avoid travel until conditions improve.

Also Read | Rain in Agra leads to water leakage in Taj Mahal’s main dome, ASI says no damage

Rain Impact/Advisory:

The minor to medium landslide, rock fall and mudslides very likely to occur at a few places in hills of Uttarakhand causing blocking/washout of roads/highways/bridges.

Sudden increase in water flow in rivulets and rainwater streams may result in bank erosion/overflow/flash floods at a few places in these districts. Flooding & inundation also likely in low lying areas in these districts especially in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Sep 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaUttarakhand rains: Landslides at several places on Badrinath Highway; river Ganga crosses warning mark in Rishikesh

