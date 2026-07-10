Uttarakhand rains trigger flash flood risk in Dehradun: Rivers overflowing; Nainital, other districts on IMD's red alert

Uttarakhand rains: Torrential rain continue to pound several districts of Uttarakhand, causing landslides in hilly areas, amid red alert of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In Rudraprayag region authorities have announced closure of schools. Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers are overflowing and are close to danger mark following the relentless downpour. Moreover, heavy monsoon downpour disrupted traffic movement on 107 routes across the state, PTI reported.

"Very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and very intense to extremely intense spell of rain likely to occur at isolated places over Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand," IMD's latest press release states.

Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri and Bageshwar districts are on IMD's orange alert amid forecast of ‘heavy to very heavy rain.’ Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Nanital, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garwal and Uttarkashi districts are on flash flood risk today.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is causing the flash flood risk in Uttarakhand? ⌵ The torrential rains in Uttarakhand have resulted in rivers overflowing and landslides, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue red alerts for certain districts, including Dehradun and Nainital. 2 Why did authorities close schools in the Rudraprayag region? ⌵ Authorities closed schools in the Rudraprayag region due to the ongoing torrential rains and the associated flash flood risk, ensuring the safety of students amid hazardous weather conditions. 3 How are rainfall levels monitored in Uttarakhand during the alerts? ⌵ Rainfall levels in Uttarakhand are monitored by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which provides data on river water levels and issues alerts based on observed conditions and forecasts. 4 Should residents near rivers take precautions during heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand? ⌵ Yes, residents near rivers are advised to avoid venturing close to waterways and to follow weather advisories issued by the IMD to ensure their safety during heavy rainfall events. 5 What districts in Uttarakhand are under red and orange alerts currently? ⌵ Currently, the IMD has issued red alerts for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, and Champawat, while orange alerts are in place for other districts like Bageshwar and Pauri.

“Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over Area of Concern (AoC) as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours,” the weather agency said.

According to ANI report, Rudraprayag district administration advised residents and pilgrims to avoid venturing near rivers and streams and to strictly follow weather advisories issued by the IMD. The Alaknanda River is currently flowing at 623.153 metres, few metres below its warning level of 626 metres and danger mark of 627 metres. The Mandakini River swelled to 622.230 metres, against a warning level of 625 metres and a danger level of 626 metres, according to official data.

At Ganganagar, the Mandakini River's water level was recorded to be 799.200 metres, against the danger mark of 804 metres. At Gaurikund, the Mandakini recorded 1,974.820 metres water level, slightly below the danger mark of 1,976 metres.

On Thursday, "maximum temperatures remained markedly below normal to appreciably below normal in plains and hills of Uttarakhand," IMD said. Considering rainfall data, Jakholi registered the highest rainfall at 46 mm. Meanwhile Ukhimath recorded 23 mm rainfall and 20 mm in the Rudraprayag district headquarters.

IMD official warns of ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ on 11 July Briefing about the weather situation in Uttarakhand, IMD Director CS Tomar on Thursday said, “According to our current forecast for the next six to seven days, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places across the state over the next 24 to 48 hours. Thereafter, on July 11, almost all districts in the Kumaon region may witness extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall.”